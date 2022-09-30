iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
IVV stock opened at $364.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $361.18 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.70.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
