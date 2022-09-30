Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Now Covered by Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IE stock opened at 8.53 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a fifty-two week low of 7.01 and a fifty-two week high of 12.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Friedland purchased 416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at 71,700,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,094,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

