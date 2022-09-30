Jabil (NYSE:JBL) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Shares

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Stock Down 1.7 %

JBL stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. Jabil has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

