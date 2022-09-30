Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $185.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.25.

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $183.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

