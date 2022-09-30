Jacobs & Co. CA Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,418,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $278.33 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.94 and a 200-day moving average of $298.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

