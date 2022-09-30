Jarvis+ (JAR) Market Capitalization Hits $826,165.00

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $826,165.00 and $41,690.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004068 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010938 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Jarvis+
Jarvis+ launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com/pc/index.en.html. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.
Buying and Selling Jarvis+
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars.
