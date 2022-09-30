Jarvis+ (JAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $834,386.00

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $834,386.00 and $41,690.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000258 BTC.
  • CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000320 BTC.
  • OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
  • Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004024 BTC.
  • Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001459 BTC.
  • Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010878 BTC.
  • Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.
  • AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
  • MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
  • Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com/pc/index.en.html. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better.”

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.