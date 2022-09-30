Jarvis+ (JAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $834,386.00

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $834,386.00 and $41,690.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com/pc/index.en.html. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.