Jarvis+ (JAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $834,386.00

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $834,386.00 and $41,690.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004024 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001459 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010878 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Jarvis+ Profile
Jarvis+ launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com/pc/index.en.html. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.
Jarvis+ Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.