Jason W. Reese Buys 92,310 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese purchased 92,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $183,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,922,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,795,090.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Great Elm Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.04 on Friday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

