JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) PT Lowered to GBX 175 at Barclays

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 460 ($5.56).

Shares of JD opened at GBX 99.90 ($1.21) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 98.94 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85). The company has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

In other news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 292,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

