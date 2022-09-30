JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 460 ($5.56).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 292,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63).

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

LON:JD opened at GBX 99.90 ($1.21) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,427.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.39. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 98.94 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.