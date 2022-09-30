JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 496.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 460 ($5.56).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Barclays decreased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 99.90 ($1.21) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,427.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 98.94 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85).

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at JD Sports Fashion

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 292,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63).

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.