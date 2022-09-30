Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AB SKF (publ)’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AB SKF (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Down 2.1 %

SKFRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. AB SKF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33.

About AB SKF (publ)

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.