Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Unilever PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Unilever in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Unilever’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

UL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Up 1.1 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $54.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

