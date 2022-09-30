Jejudoge Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,308.00 (JEJUDOGE)

Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Jejudoge has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Jejudoge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Jejudoge has a total market capitalization of $471,753.00 and approximately $33,308.00 worth of Jejudoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jejudoge

Jejudoge’s launch date was May 11th, 2021. Jejudoge’s total supply is 659,988,471,369,840 coins. The official website for Jejudoge is jejudoge.net. Jejudoge’s official Twitter account is @Jejudoge1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jejudoge

According to CryptoCompare, “The JEJU dog (also known as chaeju) is a rare breed on the korean island of Jeju. Jejudoge token is a community-centered approach to the meme culture of doge.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jejudoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jejudoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jejudoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

