JetBlue Airways Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 36.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 45.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 15.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 98.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,737 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

