JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Now Covered by HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.28.

Shares of JKS opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 0.70.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 120.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

