JMP Securities Boosts Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $81.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.20% from the company’s previous close.

Prothena Stock Performance

Prothena stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.79 and a beta of 1.33. Prothena has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

In other Prothena news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $87,094.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,631.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $238,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $87,094.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $409,631.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,498 shares of company stock worth $4,750,606. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prothena by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,464,000 after purchasing an additional 567,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $9,799,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,425,000 after purchasing an additional 249,784 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

