Jobchain One Day Volume Reaches $242.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $39.00 million and approximately $242.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jobchain

Jobchain launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

