Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,248.57 ($27.17).
Johnson Matthey Stock Performance
JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,821.50 ($22.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2,986.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,052.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,038.60. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89).
Insiders Place Their Bets
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
