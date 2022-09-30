Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,248.57 ($27.17).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,821.50 ($22.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2,986.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,052.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,038.60. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,906 ($23.03) per share, for a total transaction of £400.26 ($483.64). Insiders have purchased a total of 54 shares of company stock worth $111,705 over the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.