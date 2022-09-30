JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €260.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($265.31) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €153.20 ($156.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €152.80 ($155.92) and a 52-week high of €221.10 ($225.61). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €179.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €184.92.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

