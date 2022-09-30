JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($6.63) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($7.55) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.31) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.94) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Schaeffler Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of SHA opened at €4.50 ($4.59) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.52. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($17.08).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

