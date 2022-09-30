JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target to €71.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($71.43) to €71.00 ($72.45) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.86.

PUBGY opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

