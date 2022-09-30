JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,840

Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price target on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,825 ($34.13) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) price target on Relx in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,559.38 ($30.93).

Relx Stock Performance

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,198 ($26.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.19 billion and a PE ratio of 2,713.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,319.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,302.45.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

