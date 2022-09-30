JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,840

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,798.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Relx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 10.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

