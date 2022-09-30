JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 1,080

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 975 ($11.78) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $890.83.

NYSE PSO opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.8062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 78.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 72.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

