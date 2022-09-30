JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Trainline (LON:TRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.14) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.85) to GBX 371 ($4.48) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.26) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 401.20 ($4.85).

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline Stock Performance

Trainline stock opened at GBX 303.60 ($3.67) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -121.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 354.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 312.08. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 416.69 ($5.03).

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.