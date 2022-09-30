JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to “Neutral”

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

CCU opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $670.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.04 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 6.61%. Research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

