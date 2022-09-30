JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to “Neutral”

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance
CCU opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
