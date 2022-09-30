JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $89.46

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.46 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 89.06 ($1.08), with a volume of 116500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.12).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.73. The firm has a market cap of £68.77 million and a PE ratio of 1,100.00.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

