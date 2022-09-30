K-Tune Price Tops $0.0196 on Top Exchanges (KTT)

K-Tune (KTT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One K-Tune coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. K-Tune has a total market cap of $91.01 million and approximately $136,232.00 worth of K-Tune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, K-Tune has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get K-Tune alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About K-Tune

K-Tune’s genesis date was June 18th, 2019. K-Tune’s total supply is 4,636,884,999 coins. K-Tune’s official Twitter account is @KTuneofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for K-Tune is www.k-tune.org.

Buying and Selling K-Tune

According to CryptoCompare, “K-Tune is a platform as well as a community for musicians all over the world to collaborate and freely express themselves. It is a gateway to becoming a K-Pop producer.K-Tune aims to bring musical talents together for an exciting and profitable music-making endeavor.Arena is an open market where all users can sell their work – track, topline, instrument arrangements, lyrics and so on. Furthermore, users are at liberty to set their own price and control licensing rights. On Arena, once a user buys content from another user, she can freely use it to complete her song.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K-Tune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K-Tune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K-Tune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K-Tune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K-Tune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.