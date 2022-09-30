Kalata 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,415.00 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Kalata has traded 66.9% higher against the dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Kalata has a market capitalization of $20,230.11 and approximately $2,415.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kalata alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00044093 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001805 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $326.10 or 0.01623079 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034196 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

KALA is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kalata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KALATA is the backbone of Synthetic Asset issuance and transaction agreements, allowing everyone to have a smooth experience of real-world financial assets. KALATA is also a derivative trading and mortgage lending platform for decentralized synthetic assets. KALA is the native token of the system, which is designed to promote community governance and stimulate the activity of KALATA ecosystem. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.