Kalmar Trading Down 30.8% Over Last Week (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Kalmar’s total supply is 9,706,628 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. The official website for Kalmar is kalmar.io/#. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kalmar

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalmar is a decentralized bank powered by DeFi and NFT that uses secure financial instruments and advanced gamification models to make banking engaging, transparent and accessible.There is no centralized control, physical entity, or 3rd party that can manipulate Kalmar’s banking instruments.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

