KARMA Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $2.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KARMA has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010915 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00145691 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.35 or 0.01808482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092.

KARMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.