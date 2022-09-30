Kava (KAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $426.72 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $426.72 million and approximately $17.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00007851 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00087697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00065874 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00030958 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 275,837,447 coins and its circulating supply is 126,173,413 coins. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.