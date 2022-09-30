Keanu Inu (KEANU) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $563,834.00

Keanu Inu (KEANU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Keanu Inu has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Keanu Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keanu Inu has a market cap of $563,834.00 and approximately $9,932.00 worth of Keanu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Keanu Inu

Keanu Inu launched on May 9th, 2021. Keanu Inu’s total supply is 52,488,742,099,401,800 coins. The Reddit community for Keanu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/keanuInu. Keanu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKeanu.

Keanu Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keanu Inu ($KEANU) is a fully decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency, owned in whole by its community with instant rewards for holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keanu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keanu Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keanu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

