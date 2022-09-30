KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Reaches $27.29 on Exchanges

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $37.76 million and $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for $27.29 or 0.00136302 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO launched on November 1st, 2020. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,268,385 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. KeeperDAO’s official website is www.keeperdao.com.

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols.Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

