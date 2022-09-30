KeyCorp Comments on UiPath Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of UiPath in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the healthcare company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for UiPath’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UiPath’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get UiPath alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17. UiPath has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $436,988,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 24.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $725,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,008 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 27.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,800 shares of company stock worth $3,129,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.