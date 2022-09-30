KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 27,159 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 99,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

