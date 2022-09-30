Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.23.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $158.82 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.74.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

