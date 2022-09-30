Kidder Stephen W Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kidder Stephen W grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.34. The company has a market cap of $304.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.