Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of KCDMY stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.
