Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €40.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($40.82) price target from Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.15% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €19.31 ($19.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.91. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

