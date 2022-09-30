KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW) Short Interest Update

KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KnightSwan Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of KnightSwan Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. KnightSwan Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnightSwan Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,503,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,487,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

KnightSwan Acquisition Company Profile

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in cloud, cybersecurity, and mission intelligence sectors.

