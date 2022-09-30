Kommunitas Self Reported Market Cap Tops $98.65 Million (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Kommunitas has a total market capitalization of $98.65 million and $282,905.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kommunitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kommunitas has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kommunitas Profile

Kommunitas was first traded on May 19th, 2021. Kommunitas’ total supply is 21,636,818,152 coins. Kommunitas’ official website is kommunitas.net. The Reddit community for Kommunitas is https://reddit.com/r/Kommunitas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kommunitas

According to CryptoCompare, “Kommunitas is a decentralized and tier-less Launchpad. It is a solution for Multi Chain oriented projects, welcoming projects from various blockchains like Polygon, BSC, Ethereum, Avalance, Solana, etc.The community of $KOM will vote and determine which project will be or will not be launched on Kommunitas platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kommunitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kommunitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

