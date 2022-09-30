Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.65

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 1606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Korea Electric Power Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.