Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.65

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 1606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 249.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

Featured Articles

