KT (NYSE:KT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.27

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 3629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th.
KT Trading Down 2.2 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
About KT
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
