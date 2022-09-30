KT (NYSE:KT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.27

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 3629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th.

Get KT alerts:

KT Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter worth $297,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter worth $152,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 35.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.