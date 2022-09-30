Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 37,900 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FLEX opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 6.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

