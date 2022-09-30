Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.11, for a total value of 10,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,880,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.05, for a total value of 10,100.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.01, for a total value of 10,020.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.13, for a total value of 10,260.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.35, for a total value of 12,700.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.12, for a total value of 12,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.73, for a total value of 13,460.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.67, for a total value of 15,340.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.49, for a total value of 14,980.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total value of 14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.51, for a total value of 15,020.00.

Backblaze Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 5.02 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of 4.81 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $159.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of 7.16.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

