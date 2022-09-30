L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

LHX stock opened at $209.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.65. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $324,398,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

