Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Boosted by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 141.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $208.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $206.10 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

