Lake Point Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lake Point Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,701,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,600 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86. The company has a market cap of $369.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

